Khabib Nurmagomedov: “Nobody Can Beat Me”

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t think anyone can beat him.

“The Eagle” is one of the most dominant 155 pounders the UFC has ever seen. Naturally, mixed martial arts (MMA) fans tend to fantasy book the Russian into high-profile matches. A bout with Conor McGregor is likely next for the lightweight champ.

However, there’s another fight that interest the MMA universe. A bout between Nurmagomedov and former welterweight king Georges St-Pierre. “The Eagle” was asked about this possible match-up during a Q&A at UFC on FOX 30 fight week:

“Georges is greatest competitor in the UFC of all time,” Nurmagomedov said. “Even if we fight, I think it’s going to be a very tough matchup for me, and for him too.

“I never lose round in the UFC, I think I can give him very tough match. I know you guys love him, but when cage door close I have to smash my opponents. In my mind I think nobody can beat me.”

