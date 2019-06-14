Khabib Nurmagomedov Not Impressed With Tony Ferguson Or Donald Cerrone

In “the people’s main event” of UFC 238, Donald Cerrone was taking on Tony Ferguson in what promised to bring fireworks. There, the thought process was that the winner would then fight for the lightweight title against the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier.

However, the undefeated Russian was not impressed by either one of them, as he believes he mauls both.

“It was an interesting fight, but anyways, it was standup fight,” Nurmagomedov said to ESPN about Cerrone and Ferguson’s fight (h/t BJPENN.com). “This is not my style, I maul my opponents. I take them down, smother them and make them tired. My style is much different than ‘Cowboy.’

“Even if we talk about boxing, ‘Cowboy’ is a very good kicker but he is not a great boxer. He is not a good top boxer, you know? He have not a bad jab, but when someone pressures him he stop. Mentally he is not strong.”

Ferguson hasn’t lost a fight since 2012 and has beaten the who’s who of the lightweight division. But, Khabib Nurmagomedov is still not impressed. Rather, he believes he still beats Tony Ferguson rather easily.

“That’s why I win this fight [with Ferguson], maybe Tony think I am going to risk or I am going to striking with him, like all of his opponents,” he said. “No way. He is very skinny on his body and I am going to take him, catch him and in a couple of minutes make him tired and finish him. I am a completely different fighter than all his opponents.”