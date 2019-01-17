Khabib Nurmagomedov on Potential Second Fight Against Conor McGregor: ‘Rematch for What?’

Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t seem to believe Conor McGregor deserves a rematch against him despite interest from the UFC in putting the fight together

Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t quite understand the push for a rematch against Conor McGregor.

The reigning UFC lightweight champion landed in Australia this week for a vacation as well as making some appearances down under and as soon as he arrived in the country he was immediately bombarded with questions about his next fight.

The name on everybody’s lips was McGregor, who just recently took a shot at the undefeated Russian on Instagram while talking about how much he was complaining to the referee during their first fight last October.

The UFC has made no decisions regarding Nurmagomedov’s next title defense, although UFC president Dana White said he hoped to book the rematch with McGregor at some point in 2019 even if it wasn’t the next fight for either one of them.

Perhaps Nurmagomedov’s opinion will change if McGregor gets another win under his belt but for now he doesn’t seem all that interested in offering him a rematch right away.

“He doesn’t deserve this. Rematch for what?” Nurmagomedov said to the media after arriving in Australia. “Last fight, he talked, too. When we go inside the cage he don’t do nothing.”

Right now, Nurmagomedov isn’t thinking about any fights until after he has an upcoming hearing with the Nevada State Athletic Commission currently scheduled for late January.

Nurmagomedov could face some sort of punishment for his decision to leap over the cage after his fight with McGregor at UFC 229 when he went after one of the Irishman’s corner men.

“We are just waiting on Nevada Athletic Commission on 29th January, I have call we will see,” Nurmagomedov said when asked what comes next for him.

Once the commission renders a verdict on that incident then Nurmagomedov can get back to the business of fighting and booking his next title defense.