Khabib Nurmagomedov Plans to Make Conor McGregor Quit

Khabib Nurmagomedov plans to break the will of Conor McGregor.

There is no doubting the magnitude of a clash between Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title holder Nurmagomedov and McGregor. Not only are they considered the best lightweights in the world, but “The Eagle” and the “Notorious” one also have some bad blood brewing. In fact, their feud led to McGregor having to score a plea deal.

UFC 223 Media Day Incident

Back in April, the UFC was gearing up for an event in Brooklyn, NY. Nurmagomedov was set to compete for the lightweight title against Tony Ferguson. Once Ferguson went down with an injury, Max Holloway filled in. Finally, “Blessed” was unable to compete and Al Iaquinta ending up meeting Nurmagomedov.

Just two days prior to UFC 223, McGregor and his team attacked a bus holding red corner fighters once the media day session ended. This was in response to Nurmagomedov and his group confronting Artem Lobov earlier that week due to some comments he had made. McGregor was arrested and released on $50,000 bail. He recently avoided jail time.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Plans to Break Conor McGregor

During a recent Q&A session, “The Eagle” talked about what will happen if things go his way against McGregor (via MMAJunkie.com):

“My plan is make him flat, make him tired and make him give up,. This is my plan. I don’t want to finish him early. I want to make him pay for all things that happen. I can’t believe we finally going to fight. We have to sign (the contract). We have to know where we’re going to fight. He don’t have conditioning. He don’t have wrestling. He don’t have anything. He have one very good left hand. I’m going to cut this angle and try to take him down 100 times. He think if Khabib fight like I did against Iaquinta, maybe he can beat me. But look at my 10 (UFC) fights. They’re all different.”

Do you thin Khabib Nurmagomedov’s plan will come to fruition?