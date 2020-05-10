Khabib Nurmagomedov Praises Justin Gaethje Following UFC 249

Khabib Nurmagomedov was paying close attention to Justin Gaethje’s interim title win at UFC 249.

Gaethje and Tony Ferguson collided in the main event of UFC 249 last night. The two traded leather inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Many agree that the best version of Gaethje showed up against Ferguson. He beat Ferguson to the punch and clearly had the more effective strikes. Outside of a knockdown late in round two from an uppercut, Gaethje’s performance was flawless. He scored a fifth-round TKO victory.

Khabib Reacts To Justin Gaethje’s UFC 249 Win

Nurmagomedov wasn’t silent following Gaethje’s victory over Ferguson. Here’s what he had to say on his Twitter account.

@Justin_Gaethje it was so impressive, congratulations. Very smart fight. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 10, 2020

“[Justin Gaethje], it was so impressive, congratulations. Very smart fight.”

Nurmagomedov followed that up with another post (translation via Google).

В этом спорте и особенно в этом весе всегда будут голодные львы, которые будут тебе дышат в спину, если ты расслабишься то тебе конец. Одни уходят и другие приходят, тут нечему удивляться.

Но я раньше выстрела не упаду. Мы ещё повоюем. pic.twitter.com/kxLWX8E8Ah — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 10, 2020

“In this sport, and especially in this weight there will always be hungry lions that will breathe in your back, if you relax, then you will end. Some leave and others come, there is nothing to be surprised. But I won’t fall before the shot. We will still fight.”

Nurmagomedov hasn’t been in action since Sept. 2019. He successfully defended the UFC lightweight title against Dustin Poirier. It was “The Eagle’s” second successful title defense.

“The Eagle” has let it be known that he can return to action as soon as July. That is music to UFC president Dana White’s ears. The UFC boss told reporters during the UFC 249 post-fight press conference that he will work with his staff to determine when to book Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje.

Many believe Gaethje could pose the biggest threat to Nurmagomedov’s title. That’s because Gaethje not only has power in his hands and solid leg kicks, but he’s also a great wrestler in his own right. While Gaethje usually keeps his fights standing, he has showcased excellent takedown defense. Whether or not he can stuff Khabib’s takedowns remains to be seen.