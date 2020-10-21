Khabib Nurmagomedov Predicts Finish Over Justin Gaethje: ‘Make Him Tired And Choke Him Out’

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes he will earn a stoppage win over Justin Gaethje to defend his lightweight title.

Nurmagomedov and Gaethje are set to headline a massive UFC 254 card. Many pundits believe “The Highlight” is the toughest challenge for the undefeated Dagestani champion. However, the champ is confident he will do what he does to most of his opponents and that is finish them.

“I feel I’m going to make him tired and I’m going to finish this guy,” Nurmagomedov said on Tuesday during an appearance on First Take. “This is my opinion. But I’m ready for all rounds. All five-round war. But my goal on this fight, make him tired and choke him out.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov knows Justin Gaethje is a very tough opponent and the champ says he was even impressed by his win over Tony Ferguson.

“Justin is a very interesting fighter,” Nurmagomedov said. “Very exciting. About his last fight, I was very impressed. It was a great performance. He knows how to wrestle, how to kick, how to punch. He has good experience.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov is coming off a submission win over Dustin Poirier to defend his belt. For his first title defense, he submitted Conor McGregor to defend his belt.

Justin Gaethje, meanwhile, claimed the interim lightweight title at UFC 249 with a fifth-round TKO win over Tony Ferguson.