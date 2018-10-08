Khabib Nurmagomedov Received Call from Vladimir Putin Following Win over Conor McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed that he received a congratulatory call from Russian president Vladimir Putin following his win over Conor McGregor at UFC 229

Khabib Nurmagomedov didn’t get a lot of time to celebrate his title fight victory over Conor McGregor on Saturday night but at least he did receive one call that made him happy.

Following his win on Saturday night, Nurmagomedov revealed afterwards that he received a call from Russian president Vladimir Putin, who gave his congratulations to the reigning UFC lightweight champion.

Putin’s name had been mentioned several times in the lead up to the fight after McGregor attended the World Cup final in Russia earlier this year and posed for a photo with him at the event. Nurmagomedov was at the same game but didn’t get an audience with the president and McGregor was more than happy to tell him that at the UFC 229 pre-fight press conference.

Well Nurmagomedov got the last laugh after his phone rang in celebration following his win over McGregor at UFC 229.

“[Conor McGregor] take picture with Putin — [Vladimir Putin] just called me and he said he was very proud of me, I won, and he said congratulations,” Nurmagomedov revealed at the UFC 229 post fight press conference.

“I told you guys, everything I’m going to change 6 October and I do this.”

Nurmagomedov may have celebrated with the Russian president over the phone but his exuberance might be short lived after what unfolded following the end of the fight on Saturday night.

After just choking out McGregor to defend the title, Nurmagomedov leapt over the cage to go after Dillon Danis, who was yelling at him cage side while in McGregor’s corner.

The fallout from that incident could end with Nurmagomedov being fined or even suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, which could then play a major part in his return to action in 2019 and beyond.