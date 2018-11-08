Khabib Nurmagomedov Receives Offer To Serve As An Assistant To The Head Of Dagestan

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been offered a major position in his home of Dagestan.

Nurmagomedov is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder. He was last seen in action last month, scoring a submission victory over Conor McGregor. “The Eagle” received a massive welcoming when he returned home to Dagestan and it appears the love for Nurmagomedov isn’t running out anytime soon.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Offered Position As Assistant To The Head Of Dagestan

Nurmagomedov has been offered a role to assist Vladimir Vasilyev, who is the head of Dagestan. “The Eagle” said the following to tass.ru (via Bloody Elbow):

“Yes, [I received an offer to become an assistant to the Head of Dagestan], but we will discuss this at the next meeting, [which] we will have soon.”

The UFC lightweight champion’s father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, was recently honored for a lifetime of sporting achievements. Abdulmanap has coached and mentored his son for many years. Here’s what Vasilyev said of Abdulmanap:

“All men dream of a son that they can help become talented, successful, strong, courageous. But you managed to raise a person that Dagestan and the whole country can be proud of.”

While Nurmagomedov has been enjoying the fruits of his labor at home, he has some business to attend to in the United States. Nurmagomedov and McGregor are both facing punishments for their roles in the UFC 229 brawl. Half of “The Eagle’s” pay is being withheld by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Do you think Khabib Nurmagomedov will take the offer, or focus solely on his fighting career?