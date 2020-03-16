Khabib Nurmagomedov Remains Disinterested Fighting In Las Vegas Again

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov still isn’t interested in returning to Las Vegas.

Nurmagomedov has held a grudge with the Nevada State Athletic Commission ever since UFC 229. After submitting Conor McGregor, Nurmagomedov hopped the fence and went after Dillon Danis. “The Eagle” had $1 million of his fight purse withheld by the NSAC and was ultimately fined $500,000 and suspended for nine months.

Khabib Shows No Interest In Fighting In Las Vegas Again But There’s Still Hope

Nurmagomedov spoke to reporters during a Dominance MMA media day session. The lightweight ruler said the NSAC will have to make things right by his definition if they expect him to return to Las Vegas (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“I don’t think so,” Nurmagomedov said recently at Dominance MMA media day. “I don’t think so, but who knows? But my opinion if they do something, maybe I can come back.”

Nurmagomedov made it clear that he believes his punishment from the NSAC was excessive.

“(NAC) take almost $1 million from me, and they give me nine months, and right now I’m good with athletic commission, with everybody because I’m fighting in New York,” Nurmagomedov said. “Let’s fight in New York. New York is not bad place, I think.”

Nurmagomedov is scheduled to put his UFC lightweight championship against Tony Ferguson on April 18. The title bout was initially set to take place inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Due to an executive order over fears of the coronavirus, the event’s location will have to be moved.

“The Eagle” hopes to improve his stellar pro MMA record to 29-0. Meanwhile, Ferguson is vying for his first undisputed UFC title. If he captures the gold, “El Cucuy” will extend his winning streak to 13. Stick with MMA News for the latest details on UFC 249 as they become available.