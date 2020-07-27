Khabib Nurmagomedov Returns To Training Following Father’s Passing

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is back in the gym following the passing of his father.

In early July, Nurmagomedov’s father Abdulmanap died at the age of 57. UFC president Dana White has said the promotion is giving “The Eagle” time to mourn the loss of his father. A good sign for fans of the UFC 155-pound ruler is that he has returned to training.

Khabib Nurmagomedv Gets Back To Training

Nurmagomedov posted a brief message on his Instagram account revealing that he’s back to training (via Google Translate).

“Exercise is very good at relieving stress and aggression. Train and be kinder.”

Nurmagomedov sent out a warm message following the passing of his father.

“You will be missed Father, you were Father, friend, brother and coach all rolled into one. You taught me almost everything that I can, I hope you were pleased with me. After all, the contentment of parents is the contentment of Allah.”

Khabib had hoped to return to the Octagon as soon as July. This was due to being unable to fight Tony Ferguson in May due to travel issues. Ferguson ended up losing an interim lightweight title bout to Justin Gaethje. The UFC was aiming for a September showdown between Khabib and Gaethje, but whether or not “The Eagle” will be ready by that time remains to be seen.

Khabib hasn’t been seen in action since Sept. 2019. He submitted Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 242 to successfully retain the UFC lightweight championship. It was “The Eagle’s” second successful title defense.