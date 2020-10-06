Khabib Nurmagomedov Reveals Game Plan For UFC 254 Fight Against Justin Gaethje

Khabib Nurmagomedov has no problem sharing his game plan for his title defense at UFC 254 against Justin Gaethje.

Nurmagomedov, who is 28-0, is set to take on Gaethje in a few weeks on Fight Island. Many people are calling the toughest test of his career. Yet, for the Dagestani champion, he says his game plan is the exact same. He plans to just take Gaethje down over and over again until he wins.

“Nothing changes,” Nurmagomedov said about his game plan for Gaethje when speaking to reporters during UFC 254 media day (via MMAFighting). “I’m going to try wrestling with him. If he’s going to defend my takedowns for a long time, I’m going to try second, third, I’m going to try 100 times.

“Of course, I’m going to box with him. I’m going to kick with him. It’s going to be kickboxing and wrestling mixed.”

What makes the fight so interesting is the fact Gaethje does have a wrestling background. He was a very good college wrestler. He also has legit knockout power at lightweight which could cause some concern for the champ. Yet, for Khabib Nurmagomedov he isn’t worried. Instead, he expects to hear “And Still” and improve to 29-0 come October 24 on Fight Island.