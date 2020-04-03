Khabib Nurmagomedov Rips Conor McGregor For Digs Over UFC 249 Removal

Khabib Nurmagomedov has responded to Conor McGregor’s dig and he isn’t amused.

Nurmagomedov is off the UFC 249 card. While Dana White has confirmed this with Yahoo! Sports, Nurmagomedov claims he can still make it out of Russia through a private jet if he gets a location. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, White has insisted that he has four or five potential locations for the April 18 event.

Khabib Fires Back At McGregor For UFC 249 Dig

Nurmagomedov took to his Twitter account to declare Tony Ferguson the winner over Nurmagomedov in a “game of chicken.” The UFC lightweight champion told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that McGregor is fake (h/t BJPenn.com).

"He never can do nothing with me. Inside the cage, he is zero. When we fought, what did he do? He did zero."@TeamKhabib questions "fake" Conor McGregor saying he is in fighting shape. (via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/DxhX7qINfb — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 3, 2020

“When I smash him last time, he said ‘my foot [is to] blame’ or something like this, ‘it was not my good shape.’ How he right now in good shape? How? How we can talk about shape when I smash his face, when he tap, he said ‘it was my bad shape, I was without shape’ now we talk about ‘I am in good shape, I can come in.’

“A couple days ago he send message ‘hey people please take care of family, be safe, stay home, government ask us stay home.’ A couple days ago, now he talk about ‘I am good shape..blah blah blah, someone have to fight, someone have to fly.’ For me this is fake, I was always real, maybe someone like, maybe someone don’t like, this is not my job but I was always real. But this guy is fake, what are you talking about, about his shape? He go to some island and sit home all day like scared about this Coronavirus but he don’t talk about this.”

UFC 249 would’ve marked the third time Nurmagomedov puts his lightweight title on the line. “The Eagle” successfully defended his gold with submission victories over Dustin Poirier and McGregor. It also would’ve been Ferguson’s first shot at undisputed UFC gold. “El Cucuy” is a former interim UFC lightweight champion but was stripped of the title due to an injury.