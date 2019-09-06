Khabib Nurmagomedov Says Georges St-Pierre Fight Would Have To Be At Lightweight

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre have talked about fighting each other for quite some time now.

Yet, St-Pierre recently retired after saying the UFC was not interested in the bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov. But, both have left the door open for a return.

Now, according to the Russian champion, if the fight happens, it would have to be at lightweight as he will not move up in weight.

“I never talk to the UFC about Georges St-Pierre and they never ask me. I think it is a great matchup against him. He is one of the greatest athletes to ever compete in MMA,” Khabib Nurmagomedov said at the UFC 242 open workouts (h/t BJPENN.com). “I don’t know [if the fight will happen] because he is retired. If he wants to come back and fight me he has to cut weight and come to [the] lightweight division. I don’t want to fight with him at 165-pound division or welterweight. He moves down [to lightweight] if he wants to fight me. I would move on and I am gonna fight with other opponents.”

For now, however, the fight is a longshot to happen as St-Pierre says the competition part of his life is over. While Nurmagomedov has said Tony Ferguson is his next fight.