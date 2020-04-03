Khabib Nurmagomedov Says He’ll Fight At UFC 249 If Dana White ‘Give Me Location’

Khabib Nurmagomedov says he could still fight at UFC 249 on April 18 if the UFC sends him a location right now.

Earlier this week, Nurmagomedov announced on Instagram Live he is stuck in Russia and the event would go on without him. But, speaking to ESPN on Thursday, Nurmagomedov said if the UFC sends him a location he can fight.

“Right now, if they give me location I can come out of Russia and go into any countries. U.S, Abu Dhabi, doesn’t matter I’m going to fight 100%. Just send me location,” Khabib Nurmagomedov said to ESPN (via BloodyElbow). “Everyday I send Dana White a message saying, “Hey, where’s my location?” This is not my mistake. There’s too much crazy stuff, too many questions, I don’t have an answer.”

Meanwhile, since Nurmagomedov was forced to withdraw, Ferguson said he bailed out and is scared to fight him. But, for the undefeated Dagestani lightweight champion, he says this is his dream fight and a legacy scrap for him. So, he was crushed it would not happen at UFC 249.

“I understand people are upset because this fight is like dream fight for fans. This is my dream fight. I lose money, I lose so much money. Nobody lose like I lose. I wanna fight because this is a hard and legacy fight. Biggest fight in UFC right now. Of course, I can chose easy fight with chicken, but I chose hard fight. Everything that’s happening I can’t control this.”

Nurmagomedov has mentioned August in California as a possible date for the Ferguson fight to happen. But, he makes it clear he still wants “El Cucuy” next.