Khabib Nurmagomedov Says McGregor-Poirier 2 Will Have No Impact On Lightweight Division

Khabib Nurmagomedov says the potential rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will have no impact on the lightweight division.

On Jan. 23, McGregor and Poirier have verbally agreed to a rematch. John Kavanagh, McGregor’s coach, says the fight will take place at 170lbs. If that is the case, the undefeated Dagestani champion says it will have no impact on who gets the next title shot at 155lbs.

“You have to at 155. If they fight at 170 or 185, this is not a lightweight contender fight. if you want to fight in the lightweight division for the belt, then you have to fight at lightweight,” Nurmagomedov said to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter.

“If you want to fight for the title at 155, then you have to make 155. I don’t understand why Dustin showed his weakness. This is just my opinion.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov is looking to defend his lightweight title this Saturday when he takes on the interim champion, Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 254. If he gets past “The Highlight” many figured he would take on the winner of McGregor-Poirier 2, yet that appears to be out of the question.

For now, Nurmagomedov is just focused on his fight and isn’t worried about what the rest of the division is doing.