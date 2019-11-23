Khabib Nurmagomedov Says Next Title Fight Will Happen In Brooklyn

Khabib Nurmagomedov says he will have his next title defense in Brooklyn, New York in April of 2020. There, it is expected to be against Tony Ferguson.

Speaking to the media at an event, Nurmagomedov was asked where his next fight would be and said it would not be in Vegas. Instead, it will most likely happen in Brooklyn.

“Even if they(Vegas) apologize or not,we found a new venue for the fight. It’s going to be in Brooklyn most likely,im not sure about the date yet.We’re still discussing it with the UFC but it looks like it will happen at the begining of April.”



Of course, Nurmagomedov has not been happy with Vegas since he got suspended after UFC 229 for the post-fight melee. He said he would never fight in the city again until the commission apologizes.

Coincidentally enough, Nurmagomedov and Ferguson were expected to scrap at UFC 223 in Brooklyn in April of 2018. Yet, Ferguson had to pull out after tearing his knee and the Dagestani fighter went on to beat Al Iaquinta by decision to win the vacant lightweight title.

Currently, the UFC has yet to confirm they are going to Brooklyn in April and that Khabib Nurmagomedov will be on it.