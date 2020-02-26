Khabib Nurmagomedov Says Rematch With Conor McGregor is Not a Real Championship Fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov is the current lightweight king in the UFC. In April, he will face Tony Ferguson in what could be Nurmagomedov’s toughest test in the UFC but with Conor McGregor’s return this year, it seems he will have to field questions about a potential rematch with “Mystic Mac.” While many believe the rematch could happen soon, Nurmagomedov feels McGregor is taking the easy route to face him again.

Speaking with TMZ, Nurmagomedov said that McGregor is picking easy opponents. He cited the win over Donald Cerrone in his return to the Octagon at UFC 246, where McGregor nabbed a TKO victory 40 seconds into the first round. “He’s [Cerrone] not high-level lightweight or welterweight right now,” Nurmagomedov said of McGregor’s choice of a return opponent. “Of course he has a big name, but his time is finished,” he continued when he spoke of any challenge Cerrone presented to McGregor.

“This is not real lightweight championship fight.” Nurmagomedov on McGregor rematch

“Conor picked a really good opponent, “said Nurmagomedov. He cited that Cerrone was coming off losses and has a history of losing in big main events. For McGregor to earn a shot at a rematch, he said, “He has to fight really tough opponents, like Justin Gaethje.” He also said his wins need to be at 155 pounds and not the welterweight division he got the win for in his return at UFC 246.

In the meantime, Nurmagomedov will be focused on Ferguson who he believes is a true challenge that lies ahead at UFC 249. As far as any talk about him and McGregor, the champion believes it is only because fans want to see a continuation of their previous match.

“People just want to see what continues, just like what happened last time,” Nurmagomedov said, and that, “if we talk about money, this is good, if we talk about drama, this is good. But, if we talk about real, lightweight contenders, this is not good. This is not a real, lightweight championship fight.”

Do you agree with Khabib Nurmagomedov?