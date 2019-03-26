Khabib Nurmagomedov Says There Can Only be One King

Khabib Nurmagomedov made an interesting social media post not long after Conor McGregor announced his retirement. While it is only speculation, the timing of his post makes it easy to view it as a response to McGregor’s retirement. With Nurmagomedov on suspension and adamant about not fighting until the fall, the lightweight division will have a lot of shuffling around to do.

Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor in his return to MMA at UFC 229 with a dominant victory, controlling the fight for four-rounds until finally submitting McGregor with a neck crank. Speculation was that while we wait for the lightweight champion to sit out his suspension and observe Ramadan, fans would be treated to McGregor versus Donald Cerrone.

However, that fight was shot down with the reason being the placement of the bout. McGregor said on his “Tonight Show” appearance to Jimmy Fallon, which aired Tuesday night that he was in “talks” for a return in July but it looks like nothing came of it with McGregor announcing his retirement.

There can be only one king in the jungle.

Only ☝️ pic.twitter.com/BuqVNUkoR0 — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) March 26, 2019

“There can only be one king in the jungle,” was what Nurmagomedov said in his post and for now, it would seem the division might need to have a few fights happen to determine his next opponent. Although, this would not be McGregor’s first time claiming retirement from the sport. He obviously likes being around New York City and wants that main event spot.

Nurmagomedov was unhappy with the Nevada Athletic Commission’s ruling on the aftermath of UFC 229 and said he would prefer not to fight in Las Vegas again; he would rather have his next fight in Madison Square Garden in New York City. If McGregor’s retirement is not permanent a fight in the “world’s most famous arena”, might be the bait that brings him back to “the jungle” that is the UFC’s lightweight division.

Do you think McGregor and Nurmagomedov are just waiting for the fall?