Khabib Nurmagomedov Sends Final Message To Conor McGregor Fans

Khabib Nurmagomedov sends the last warning to Conor McGregor fans before UFC 229.

Tonight (Oct. 6), the wait is finally over. Nurmagomedov will defend his UFC lightweight title against McGregor. The highly anticipated lightweight title showdown will headline UFC 229. The action will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Fires Final Shot Before Fight Night

As expected, the ceremonial weigh-ins staredown between Nurmagomedov and McGregor was intense. The “Notorious” one slapped “The Eagle’s” arm down and even threw a front kick. When asked by Joe Rogan about his thoughts on the fight, Nurmagomedov warned McGregor’s fans (via MMAFighting.com):

“Tomorrow night, I’m going to smash your boy, guys. I’m going to smash your boy. And I want to say thank you all Irish fans, all fans around the world. Because of you guys, this fight is happening. Thank you guys and tomorrow night, inshallah, and still.”

UFC 229 is a pretty stacked card to boot. The co-main event will see Tony Ferguson make his return after recovering from torn ligaments in his knee. He’ll take on Anthony Pettis, who is coming off a submission win over Michael Chiesa. Heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Alexander Volkov will collide in a bout that could move the winner closer to a title shot.

