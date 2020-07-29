Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Khabib Nurmagomedov Shares Timeframe For Georges St-Pierre Fight

By Cole Shelton
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Fernando Quiles Jr., MMA News

Khabib Nurmagomedov is still interested in taking on Georges St-Pierre and has now shared the timeframe for when it may take place.

For years now, Nurmagomedov and St-Pierre have shown interest in a fight. The Canadian even did a test cut to 155-pounds. But, the UFC was not interested in making the fight in case GSP won and retired with a belt again, just like he did at middleweight after defeating Michael Bisping.

Since Dana White and the UFC shut the idea down, St-Pierre said it’s unlikely he will fight again. But, recently, the UFC boss said he would consider booking Nurmagomedov vs. St-Pierre for “The Eagle’s” last fight.

“Sure. Yeah, it’s the last fight of his career the guy, the guy’s been great. He’s been great to the company, he’s been great for the sport,” White said. “And, I like Khabib Nurmagomedov a lot and I would do anything Khabib wanted to do.”

Now, after Nurmagomedov’s next fight against Justin Gaethje was booked for October, the undefeated Dagestani lightweight champion commented on Joe Rogan’s Instagram to say when his next two fights would be.

“October – Justin and April- GSP,” Nurmagomedov wrote.

A fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre could arguably be the biggest fight in the UFC history. It could also determine who is the greatest fighter of all-time and Nurmagomedov hopes it happens in April of 2021.

