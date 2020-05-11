Khabib Nurmagomedov Shows Support For Tony Ferguson Following UFC 249

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has some kind words for Tony Ferguson following UFC 249.

Ferguson didn’t get the bout with Nurmagomedov that he was expecting for the event. Instead, “El Cucuy” took on Justin Gaethje for the interim UFC lightweight gold. Ferguson was stopped in the fifth round via TKO. He simply took too much damage throughout the course of the fight.

Khabib Has Kind Words For Tony Ferguson

Nurmagomedov took to his Twitter account to show his support for Ferguson.

Whatever happened is in the past. Heads up Tony, I hope everything is good with you and your family. When your son grow up, he’ll be proud with you. @TonyFergusonXT — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 10, 2020

Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson has been booked several times in the past. Injuries and illnesses on both sides derailed those plans. This time, however, it was due to travel issues brought about by the COVID-19 crisis. In short, many believe Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson is cursed and will never take place.

Ferguson plans on going back to the drawing board. He told Joe Rogan during his post-fight interview that he will be back on the grind to work his way back to title contention.

Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje will be the plan next. “The Eagle” claims he can return as early as July. Speaking to media members during the UFC 249 post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White said he’ll be working on the date for Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje.

Sept. 2019 was the last time Nurmagomedov stepped inside the Octagon. He scored a third-round submission victory over Dustin Poirier in his second successful UFC lightweight title defense.