Khabib Nurmagomedov Speaks Out Following Father’s Passing

Khabib Nurmagomedov has sent out a warm message following the passing of his father.

Abdulmanap passed away on July 3, 2020. He was 57 years old. Khabib was quite close to his father and is being given time to mourn by the UFC before he decides what to do next in terms of his fighting career. “The Eagle” is the reigning UFC lightweight champion.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Issues Statement Following His Father’s Death

Khabib took to his Instagram account to speak on his father’s passing (partial h/t Google Translate).

“You will be missed Father, you were Father, friend, brother and coach all rolled into one. You taught me almost everything that I can, I hope you were pleased with me. After all, the contentment of parents is the contentment of Allah.”

What’s next for Khabib remains up in the air. His manager, Ali Abdelaziz, claims “The Eagle” will meet interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje in a title unification bout before 2020 comes to a close. Daniel Cormier, Khabib’s American Kickboxing Academy teammate, isn’t sold on that and has questioned whether or not Khabib will return to the Octagon at all.

The bond between Khabib and Abdulmanap was undeniable. Nurmagomedov dreaded consequences from his father following his post-fight UFC 229 brawl with Team McGregor. That’s because his father instilled discipline in him at an early age and knew that type of behavior wouldn’t be tolerated. Cormier has said he’s enamored with how much respect Khabib had for his father.

AKA head coach Javier Mendez knows what it takes to keep Khabib focused during his fights. One of his methods is to constantly remind the UFC lightweight champion of “father’s plan.”

MMA News will keep you updated on the fighting future of Khabib Nurmagomedov as time goes by and those details become available.