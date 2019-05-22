Khabib Nurmagomedov Issues Statement On Reduced Sanctions For Teammates

Khabib Nurmagomedov has spoken out on the reduced sanctions for his teammates.

Nurmagomedov has been rumored to compete in a lightweight title unification bout at UFC 242 on Sept. 7. The event is set to take place in Abu Dhabi. The only roadblock had to do with the suspensions of his teammates Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Zubaira Tukhugov for their roles in the UFC 229 brawl. “The Eagle” said he wouldn’t compete until they were eligible to corner him. Earlier today, the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) reduced the sanctions of Tukhugov and Abubakar.

Khabib Ready To Roll After Teammates Get Reduced Sanctions

In an Instagram post, Nurmagomedov expressed his joy in his teammates receiving reduced suspensions:

“The Nevada State Athletic Commission issued a verdict on the [Zabaira Tukhugov] and [Abubakar Nurmagomedov] case. The commission reduced the [sanctions] of [both] fighters by 35 days, so Zubaira and Abubakar can fight [at UFC 242] in Abu Dhabi! We ready and we coming.”

Dustin Poirier is the interim lightweight champion and he’s set to meet Nurmagomedov in a title unification bout.