Khabib Nurmagomedov Still Has Faith In Bout With GSP

Khabib Nurmagomedov still believes he can share the Octagon with Georges St-Pierre.

Nurmagomedov and St-Pierre have expressed interest in doing battle in the past. St-Pierre was even willing to cut down to the lightweight division. “Rush” decided to retire from mixed martial arts competition after the UFC had other plans.

Khabib Still Aiming For St-Pierre Bout

Nurmagomedov recently spoke to Fight World Turkey. “The Eagle” was adamant about wanting to fight St-Pierre after Tony Ferguson (via Middle Easy).

“Our opponent is definitely Tony Ferguson. There’s no other name that deserves it. We wanted the GSP fight, but GSP didn’t get along with the UFC. For this reason, our only and most valuable option is Ferguson. However, it is still wrong to say 100% it will be this fight without signing the papers. If the UFC and GSP can negotiate, we want to meet GSP after the Ferguson fight.”

Nurmagomedov’s next title defense hasn’t been set yet. The UFC lightweight champion has demanded an apology from the Nevada State Athletic Commission, otherwise, he’d wait until April to have a fight outside of Las Vegas.

As for St-Pierre, he has said he’d be open to speak with the UFC. It does appear, however, that he no longer wants to cut down to 155 pounds if his coach Firas Zahabi is to be believed.