Khabib Nurmagomedov Surprised He’s Being Asked About Conor McGregor Rematch

Khabib Nurmagomedov fails to see why he’s still being asked about a rematch with Conor McGregor.

Nurmagomedov is scheduled to put his UFC lightweight gold on the line against Tony Ferguson on April 18. The title bout will serve as the main event of UFC 249. The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY will play host to the event.

Khabib Wonders Why He’s Still Asked About McGregor

Nurmagomedov spoke to reporters during a press conference in Russia earlier today (Feb. 4). During the presser, Nurmagomedov said he’s focused on Ferguson, not McGregor (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“I have a fight on April 18 – a very serious fight,” he said. “For the past month and a half, I’ve been consistently training day and night. I’ve gotten myself in good shape to where I’m supposed to be 70 days before a fight. I feel great.

“What’ll happen after the fight, no one knows. I don’t worry about it. That’s what (the UFC) want. I’m surprised that people even question me about a rematch. It seems that people want to continue the festivities after that fight.

“Everyone saw what happened in the octagon (against McGregor). I controlled the fight every step of the way. I did everything I wanted to him. He even gave up. How can we even discuss a rematch? We can only talk about continuing the festivities and making money. The question is, do I want that? I am focused on Tony Ferguson.”

Nurmagomedov has a submission win over the “Notorious” one. It was a fourth-round victory back in Oct. 2018. This was “The Eagle” first successful title defense. McGregor is coming off a 40-second TKO win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

UFC president Dana White plans to book McGregor against the winner of Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson. Time will tell if that plan comes to fruition.