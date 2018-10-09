Khabib Nurmagomedov Swarmed By Fans in Dagestan (Video)

Khabib Nurmagomedov extended his professional mixed martial arts win streak to 27 wins without any losses after submitting Conor McGregor at UFC 229 in Las Vegas. This was one of the biggest events the UFC has put together.

Khabib dominated the fight and got the win via fourth-round tap. But chaos ensued after the fight as Khabib jumped the cage to attack Conor’s cornerman, Dillon Danis. A brawl broke out and everybody had to be separated by security. It was later confirmed that Khabib will face some form of punishment for his antics and NSAC has held up his $2 million purse.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Returns Home to Receive A Hero’s Welcome

Khabib recently returned to his hometown of Dagestan in Russia to be with his family. In a video posted online, it can be seen that Khabib and his father are making way into a stadium filled with his fans.

Fans filled the a 26,000+ football stadium in Kaspiysk. Fans were also gathered outside of the stadium waiting on “The Eagle” to arrive. They changed his and took video and pictures of the UFC lightweight champion.

Khabib then made his way into the stadium and addressed the crowd. Then the fans invaded the pitch to get a closer look at their champion:

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been a dominating force inside the octagon. After his win against one of the biggest superstars of the sport, it remains to be seen who the current champion will fight next.

Who do you think should fight Khabib next?