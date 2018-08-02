Khabib Nurmagomedov Talks Negotiations For Conor McGregor Bout

Khabib Nurmagomedov would like to remind the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) that he wants to be paid.

Nurmagomedov is the reigning UFC lightweight champion. Many have been clamoring for “The Eagle” to go one-on-one with Conor McGregor. It’s easily the biggest fight the UFC can put together in terms of buzz and pay-per-view buys. McGregor recently reached a plea deal that got him out of legal trouble stemming from his UFC 223 media day incident.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Talks Contract Negotiations

If “The Eagle” is expected to face McGregor, then he must do so with more money in his pocket. Nurmagomedov told Adam Glyn that he’d happily fight for the same amount of money on his current deal, just not against McGregor:

“We’re just beginning negotiations. I don’t know. It’s about UFC, it’s about Conor too, cause they make decision but interesting situation. If they want to make money fight, they have to pay me, too. I’m not going to give him chance to use my name, Conor makes money, UFC makes money and I make $200,000. No way. If they want me to fight on my current contract, I can fight but OK give me [Dustin] Poirier. I’m going to follow my contract. But if they want to use my name and use me to make money for Conor and the UFC, no way.”

As far as what will go down if the fight is agreed upon, Nurmagomedov sent a message to the “Notorious” one:

“I hope they’re going to make this fight because I really want to change this guy’s face. I really want this. I really want to meet him alone inside the cage. Only me and him. [If] they want to use me, I am the undefeated, undisputed UFC lightweight champion, I no need him. He needs me. His last four fights is like 2-2, he don’t fight for two years, he don’t deserve this title shot. Dustin Poirier’s on the line, he deserves this. If they want to use me and make a lot of millions, use my name, no way. They want a money fight, please pay me.”

Transcriptions provided by Damon Martin.

Do you think Khabib Nurmagomedov will receive the money he’s looking for?