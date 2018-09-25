Khabib Nurmagomedov Thinks Conor McGregor is a Poor Role Model

Khabib Nurmagomedov is not a fan of Conor McGregor’s press conference antics. The current UFC lightweight champion recently commented on last week’s UFC 229 press conference where McGregor controlled most of the microphone time to promote his whiskey and take shots at Nurmagomedov. “The Eagle”, believes athletes should be better role models.

TMZ caught up with Nurmagomedov after the press conference in New York where he expressed his belief that the fighters on the UFC roster should conduct themselves better when in the public eye. He felt McGregor’s foul language and promotion of drinking alcoholic beverages was in poor taste. However, he knows he can only be responsible for his own actions so he did not want to comment too much on McGregor outside of what could happen in the fight.

“I don’t want to talk about him, I want to talk about me,” Nurmagomedov said. “I want to be a good [role] model,” he continued and added that he knows younger generations of MMA fans are watching and he wants to set a good example for that generation. He said. “Nobody is perfect, everybody makes mistakes,” likely referring to when he came under fire last August for making fun of a homeless person but still said,” I want to be a good model.”

Of course, when it comes to the fight, he did not hesitate to say what he believes he will do to McGregor come October 6. He is well aware that the fight does need to be promoted, and it is a job they all get paid for. So, when asked one final time of how the fight will play out he let his intentions be known.

“I’m gonna smash this guy, I’m gonna teach this guy. I know god is with me.”- Khabib Nurmagomedov

Who do you think is the better role model between McGregor and Nurmagomedov?