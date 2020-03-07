Khabib Nurmagomedov & Tony Ferguson Have Intense Staredown At UFC 249 Presser (Video)

As expected, things got intense between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson during the first UFC 249 press conference.

Earlier tonight (March 6), the UFC held a presser for their April 18 pay-per-view event. The headliner for UFC 249 will feature a lightweight title bout between champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson. The action will be held inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Khabib & Ferguson Get Heated At UFC 249 Presser

Throughout the UFC 249 press conference, Nurmagomedov and Ferguson were trading barbs. “The Eagle” brought his UFC gold while Ferguson had the interim title he won back in Oct. 2018. Nurmagomedov ended up kicking Ferguson’s belt as seen below.

This will be the third time Nurmagomedov puts his lightweight title on the line. He’s had successful defenses against Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. Both fights ended in a submission victory for “The Eagle.”

Ferguson is riding a 12-fight winning streak. He never lost his interim gold but was stripped of the title after he injured himself ahead of a planned April 2018 bout with Nurmagomedov. Ferguson returned to action with TKO victories over Anthony Pettis and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

Nurmagomedov holds a perfect pro MMA record of 28-0. Some believe that Ferguson will give “The Eagle” all he can handle and will be the man to dethrone the 155-pound ruler. Others feel it’ll be business as usual for Khabib and he will handle Ferguson to improve to 29-0.

Most fight fans can agree that they just hope the bout will actually take place. Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson has been booked several times. Due to illnesses and injuries on both sides, the fight never took place. It got to a point where even UFC president Dana White claimed he wouldn’t book the fight again.

Perhaps this time’s the charm.

What do you make of the intensity between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson during the first UFC 249 press conference?