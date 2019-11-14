Khabib Nurmagomedov Took Pleasure In Submitting Conor McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov says he doesn’t like to hurt his opponents but admits he took great joy in stopping Conor McGregor.

The rivalry between Nurmagomedov and McGregor is well-documented. The two men had been feuding for a while and Nurmagomedov criticized the “Notorious” one’s lightweight title shot against Eddie Alvarez back in Nov. 2016. Their beef became personal with a teammate confrontation, a bus attack, mentioning family members and a post-fight brawl.

Khabib Admits He Enjoyed Beating McGregor

Nurmagomedov ended up submitting McGregor in their Oct. 2018 clash. When speaking in Russia, “The Eagle” admitted that beating McGregor gave him pleasure (via RT News).

“At the beginning, when you’re just starting out and winning fights, it brings you some sort of pleasure. You enjoy it,” Khabib said.

“Recently I haven’t had that. In the last couple of years I’ve gone out there and won and it doesn’t bring me any real joy to be honest.

“Well, with the exception of one fight, let’s say. In that fight I beat that guy with pleasure, I’ll tell you. In that fight, I beat that man with pleasure,” Khabib added.

Nurmagomedov’s next UFC lightweight title defense hasn’t been set yet. Many expect him to put his 155-pound gold on the line against Tony Ferguson next. As for McGregor, he announced that he’ll be returning to action on Jan. 18. An opponent has not been decided.