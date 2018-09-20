Khabib Nurmagomedov Trolls Conor McGregor Before Press Conference

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov decided to have some fun at the expense of former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor before they take the stage for a press conference to promote their upcoming title fight at the UFC 229 pay-per-view event.

Nurmagomedov comes into this fight on some big momentum. If you recall, he was supposed to fight Tony Ferguson for the title at the UFC 223 pay-per-view event but Ferguson had to pull out due to an injury and Khabib ended up fighting Al Iaquinta in the main event that saw him win the vacant title.

The UFC is holding a press conference on Thursday afternoon in New York where both McGregor and Nurmagomedov are slated to be there to answer questions from media members who attended the presser about this upcoming fight. Although fight fans are not allowed to attend, the Las Vegas-based promotion has set up a viewing party for them to tune into it.

On Wednesday, September 19, the UFC lightweight champion posted this video on his official Twitter account that sees him trolling the former champion. You can see it here:

The upcoming UFC 229 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, October 6, 2018, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

