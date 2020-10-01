Thursday, October 1, 2020

Khabib Nurmagomedov Turned Down TUF Coaching Spot Opposite Conor McGregor

By Ian Carey
Khabib Nurmagomedov

According to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, the undefeated UFC lightweight champion recently turned down a spot coaching on The Ultimate Fighter opposite Conor McGregor. The TUF season would have led to a rematch between the two. He spoke to TMZ about the situation.

“Last week Dana White called me,” Abdelaziz said to TMZ. “He said, ‘Ali, what do you think if Khabib win, him and Conor do The Ultimate Fighter on ESPN?’ This is breaking news. I said, ‘I don’t know. I’ll think about it.’”

“Khabib turned it down,” Ali continued. “He said, ‘This man is a human trash. He’s garbage.'”

“When you touch sh*t, you smell like sh*t. [Conor] hasn’t earned the fight.”

Khabib is scheduled to face another of Abdelaziz’s clients, Justin Gaethje, at UFC 254 later this month. They will unify the UFC lightweight belts. Meanwhile, Conor has been lobbying both for fights against Manny Pacquiao in the Middle East and a charity fight against Dustin Poirier in Ireland.

Based on Abdelaziz’s comments, it doesn’t appear a rematch between Conor and Khabib is in the cards anytime soon.

The full interview with TMZ can be viewed in the player below:

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

UFC

Israel Adesanya Undergoes Testing For Swollen Pec, Denies Steroid Use

When Israel Adesanya stepped into the Octagon at UFC 253, his swollen right pec caught the attention of the MMA world.
Read more
Bellator

Paul Daley Hospitalized After Bad Weight Cut, Bellator 247 Main Event Canceled

Paul Daley's fight against Derek Anderson that was scheduled to headline Bellator 247 from Milan, Italy tomorrow but the fight has now...
Read more
UFC

Dana White Confused By Paulo Costa’s ‘Very Weird’ UFC 253 Performance

Dana White thought the UFC 253 main event between Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa was going to be more competitive.
Read more
UFC

Colby Covington Attends Presidental Debate As A Guest Of Donald Trump

Colby Covington only proved his loyalty to Donald Trump even more on Tuesday night as he was seen supporting the President at...
Read more
UFC

Daniel Cormier Believes Jon Jones Teasing Return To 205 Means He Didn’t Want To Fight Dominick Reyes

Daniel Cormier has an interesting theory on Jon Jones hinting a return to light heavyweight following Jan Blachowicz becoming the new champion.
Read more

Latest MMA News

Boxing

Floyd Mayweather Says Conor McGregor Can’t Punch, Open To Rematch

Conor McGregor has reportedly been negotiating with Manny Pacquiao's team for his second professional boxing match. According to his first boxing opponent,...
Read more
UFC

Israel Adesanya Undergoes Testing For Swollen Pec, Denies Steroid Use

When Israel Adesanya stepped into the Octagon at UFC 253, his swollen right pec caught the attention of the MMA world.
Read more
MMA

Khabib Nurmagomedov Turned Down TUF Coaching Spot Opposite Conor McGregor

According to Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, the undefeated UFC lightweight champion recently turned down a spot coaching on The Ultimate Fighter...
Read more
UFC

Quote: Conor McGregor vs. Diego Sanchez ‘Would Be An Execution’

Conor McGregor recently released Instagram DMs with Dana White that saw him call for a fight in Dublin against Diego Sanchez. Yet,...
Read more
UFC

Jan Blachowicz Open To Superfight With Israel Adesanya

Jan Blachowicz would be open to the idea of fighting Israel Adesanya. Adesanya, who is the current UFC middleweight...
Read more
UFC

Eddie Alvarez Believes Justin Gaethje Is A ‘Tailor-Made’ Matchup For Khabib Nurmagomedov

Eddie Alvarez is confident Khabib Nurmagomedov will be able to beat Justin Gaethje. In the main event of UFC...
Read more
MMA

UFC Rankings Report: Israel Adesanya Advances in P4P Rankings

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 253! Check out all the changes below! Men’s Pound for Pound:...
Read more
Bellator

Paul Daley Hospitalized After Bad Weight Cut, Bellator 247 Main Event Canceled

Paul Daley's fight against Derek Anderson that was scheduled to headline Bellator 247 from Milan, Italy tomorrow but the fight has now...
Read more
UFC

Thiago Santos Confident He’d KO Jan Blachowicz Again To Win The Belt

Thiago Santos believes if he and Jan Blachowicz the result would be the same. Santos and Blachowicz met in...
Read more
UFC

Paul Felder Hopes To Welcome Michael Chandler To The UFC

Paul Felder has made it clear he is interested in big fights and wants to welcome Michael Chandler to the UFC.
Read more
UFC

Colby Covington Attends Presidental Debate As A Guest Of Donald Trump

Colby Covington only proved his loyalty to Donald Trump even more on Tuesday night as he was seen supporting the President at...
Read more
UFC

Carlos Condit Interested In Nick Diaz Rematch

Carlos Condit is interested in welcoming Nick Diaz back to the Octagon to finally have their rematch. Condit and...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube