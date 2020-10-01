Khabib Nurmagomedov Turned Down TUF Coaching Spot Opposite Conor McGregor

According to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, the undefeated UFC lightweight champion recently turned down a spot coaching on The Ultimate Fighter opposite Conor McGregor. The TUF season would have led to a rematch between the two. He spoke to TMZ about the situation.

“Last week Dana White called me,” Abdelaziz said to TMZ. “He said, ‘Ali, what do you think if Khabib win, him and Conor do The Ultimate Fighter on ESPN?’ This is breaking news. I said, ‘I don’t know. I’ll think about it.’”

“Khabib turned it down,” Ali continued. “He said, ‘This man is a human trash. He’s garbage.'”

“When you touch sh*t, you smell like sh*t. [Conor] hasn’t earned the fight.”

Khabib is scheduled to face another of Abdelaziz’s clients, Justin Gaethje, at UFC 254 later this month. They will unify the UFC lightweight belts. Meanwhile, Conor has been lobbying both for fights against Manny Pacquiao in the Middle East and a charity fight against Dustin Poirier in Ireland.

Based on Abdelaziz’s comments, it doesn’t appear a rematch between Conor and Khabib is in the cards anytime soon.

