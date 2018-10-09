Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor Rematch Betting Odds Released

The betting odds for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor 2 has been released should the Las Vegas-based promotion book a rematch between these stars who stole the show at UFC 229. They didn’t necessarily do it by their fight considering that most thought Tony Ferguson vs. Anthony Pettis earned that right.

Instead, it was due to the post-fight brawl that Nurmagomedov started once he jumped the Octagon and dove on McGregor’s training partner, Dillon Danis.

As a result, not only will Khabib have to go in front of members of the NSAC (Nevada State Athletic Commission) but McGregor as well due to him throwing a punch once a few members of Khabib’s team rushed the Octagon.

With all of that said, it will be interesting to see the type of punishment that Khabib receives by the NSAC as he could face anywhere to 4 up to 9-month suspension if not longer along with a fine.

Regarding the early betting odds, the online gambling site BetDSI posted the opening betting odds for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor 2, which sees Khabib an even heavier betting favorite this time around compared to their first fight.

Khabib is a hefty -250 favorite while McGregor is a +200 underdog, which marks the heaviest opening line as an underdog in his pro-MMA career.

When looking back at the odds for their first fight, Nurmagomedov opened up as a -185 favorite while McGregor opened up with an underdog tag of +155. The final odds saw Khabib -200 while McGregor placed at +170.