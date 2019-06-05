Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier Opening Odds Revealed

The opening betting odds for the upcoming fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier have been set.

The opening betting odds for the upcoming fight between UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and challenger Dustin Poirier have been set.

This fight is slated to headline the upcoming UFC 242 pay-per-view event. The Las Vegas-based promotion made the news public on Tuesday. This comes after Khabib inked a new UFC contract.

According to Five Dimes, Khabib is a -350 favorite over Poirier, who is a +250 underdog. These odds are expected to change as the fight gets closer to taking place.

Khabib defeated Conor McGregor via fourth-round submission by way of neck crank back in October at the UFC 229 pay-per-view event. This fight marked Khabib’s latest bout to take place inside of the Octagon.

In his latest fight under the UFC banner, Poirier beat Max Holloway by a hard-fought unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 236. The win earned him the interim UFC lightweight title.

The UFC 242 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at a venue TBA in Abu Dhabi. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+.

No other fights have been announced for this show but the promotion will be adding more bouts in the coming months.