Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje Reported For UFC 253

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje will unify the lightweight at UFC 253 on September 19.

Combate was first to report the news of the fight being targeted for the event. The location of the fight is currently unknown. But, perhaps the recently announced Fight Island, which is YAS Island in Abu Dhabi will play host to this lightweight title fight.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has not fought since he submitted Dustin Poirier back at UFC 242. Before that, the undefeated champion submitted Conor McGregor for his first title defense. He won the vacant belt against Al Iaquinta.

The Dagestani champion was expected to defend his belt against Tony Ferguson on April 18 at UFC 249. Yet, the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Nurmagomedov couldn’t fight “El Cucuy” due to him being stuck in Russia.

Justin Gaethje then took the fight against Ferguson for the interim belt where he won by fifth-round TKO. It was a dominating performance for “The Highlight” who will look to win the undisputed belt. Gaethje is currently on a four-fight winning streak where he scored first-round knockout wins over James Vick, Edson Barboza, and Donald Cerrone.

Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje is a massive fight where the expectation was Conor McGregor would fight the winner. But, the Irishman announced his retirement so who the winner would fight next is uncertain.

Currently, no either fights are rumored/confirmed for UFC 253.