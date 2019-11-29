Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson Is On For April 18

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson is now a lock for a UFC event in April.

ESPN reports that Ferguson made the trip to Las Vegas along with his management team earlier tonight (Nov. 29). There, “El Cucuy” met with UFC officials and signed the bout agreement to challenge UFC lightweight champion Nurmagomedov. “The Eagle” had signed his end of the deal earlier this week.

At the beginning of the week, UFC president Dana White told ESPN’s Okamoto that he was targeting Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson for an event in Brooklyn, NY. Here’s what Okamoto said.

“Breaking: Per UFC president Dana White KHABIB VS TONY is being targeted to headline PPV event on April 18 in Brooklyn. Contracts not signed, but both sides interested in date and matchup pending further discussion, per sources.

Could it be? Finally? @TeamKhabib @TonyFergusonXT.”

Earlier this month, Nurmagomedov said that he and the UFC had discussed potentially defending his title in spring 2020 while speaking to folks in Uzbekistan.

“Even if they [Vegas] apologize or not, we found a new venue for the fight. It’s going to be in Brooklyn most likely, I’m not sure about the date yet. We’re still discussing it with the UFC. But, it looks like it will happen at the beginning of April,” he reportedly said.

Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson will take place inside Barclays Center.