Khabib Nurmagomedov Wants To Build His New Promotion Into A UFC Feeder League

Khabib Nurmagomedov is looking to build his new promotion into a UFC feeder league by having their champions automatically get UFC deals.

Nurmagomedov recently bought Gorilla Fighting Championship and changed the name to Eagle Fighting Championship. He is now set to meet with Dana White to discuss the promotion being on UFC Fight Pass and the future of the promotion.

“I had this offer to Dana White,” Nurmagomedov explained during a press conference held in Russia this week (translation courtesy of RT Sport). “I wanted to make a contract with UFC Fight Pass, to broadcast EFC fights there, kind of like their contract with M-1 but a bit different.”

Of course, Nurmagomedov knows fighters need to earn a UFC deal, so he believes they will need a certain amount of title defenses. Once that happens, he is more than open to having them sign with the UFC as he wants all his EFC fighters to reach the big stage.

“I wanted to discuss the number of title defenses an EFC fighter needs to get into the UFC,” Nurmagomedov said. “When we sign fighters, we would like the organization to follow them into the UFC. For example, a guy signs for six fights. If he wins and defends his title a few times, we’ll get him a UFC contract, then after he signs we’ll handle his affairs.

“It’s no secret everyone wants to get into the UFC. Other promotions want their fighters to stay. I don’t want that. I want EFC to be a launchpad into the world stage.”