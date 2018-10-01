Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Coach Says Injury Woes Are Behind Him

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s coach believes his fighter’s injury issues are in the past.

Nurmagomedov is set for the biggest fight of his professional mixed martial arts career. He’ll defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title against Conor McGregor. The bout will headline UFC 229 on Saturday night (Oct. 6) inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Javier Mendez recently appeared on BJ Penn Radio. He said that “The Eagle’s” past injury woes are long gone:

“Well, people have made it a big deal, there was always that one little bad stretch for him. But it was all related to bad judgment. He hurt his knee at home, he comes into training camp, still with a hurt knee, thinking he was ready to go, and he wasn’t. That knee related to two pullouts. Then, with what happened to his back, with the Tony fight. So that’s the only thing that’s happened. But ever since then he’s always been healthy. It’s just those unfortunate things that did happen. Just that little hiccup. But they were big hiccups, but it isn’t a continuous thing with him. He’s always been healthy, since [then]. It’s just that little one stretch. For the most part, one year out of the five years he was plagued with injuries, but that was it.”

Many believe that if it weren’t for injuries and weight cutting mishaps, Nurmagomedov would’ve been the UFC lightweight champion years ago. Looking at his record, it’s hard to argue. He has a perfect professional mixed martial arts record of 26-0. The question remains, can he deal with the stand-up of Conor McGregor? Barring any last-minute changes, it won’t be long until he find out.

Do you think the injury issues of Khabib Nurmagomedov are truly gone, or will they pop back up?