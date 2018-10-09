Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Father: ‘I Forgive Conor McGregor’

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father wishes to put the beef with Conor McGregor behind him and his son’s team.

The feud between Team Khabib and Team McGregor has gotten ugly and many are hoping it peaked at the conclusion of UFC 229. Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor, but that wasn’t enough for him as he leaped into the crowd to get a piece of Dillon Danis. Then Nurmagomedov’s teammates went after McGregor inside the Octagon.

Khabib’s Father Wants Peace

Confrontations, the bus incident, and personal digs made this feud go beyond competition. “The Eagle’s” father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who was called a coward by McGregor, recently took to Instagram and said he’s ready to move past the beef:

“I forgive Conor McGregor, all in the past. It is necessary to make an analysis of everything that happened and learn lessons. After talking with Aqsaqals (male elders of the community) and wise countrymen, they decided to move to other heights. I hope this is a blessing.”

Nurmagomedov will have to deal with the Nevada State Athletic Commission as will McGregor. Both men face disciplinary actions for the UFC 229 brawl. McGregor’s penalty is expected to be far less than Nurmagomedov’s. As it stands now, McGregor received his $3 million salary but “The Eagle’s” $2 million check is being withheld.

McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh recently said he hopes Nurmagomedov receives a light punishment. He even went as far as to say that Nurmagomedov’s actions weren’t a big deal. Time will tell if Nurmagomedov will receive a stiff penalty.

Do you think the beef between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor will cool down?