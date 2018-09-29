Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father will not be able to attend UFC 229.

Nurmagomedov is in for the biggest fight of his professional mixed martial arts career. He’ll be defending his UFC lightweight title against Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 229. The title bout will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Unfortunately for “The Eagle,” he will once again not have his father in his corner.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Father Fails to Obtain U.S. Visa Ahead of UFC 229

During the UFC 229 media-only press conference, Nurmagomedov was asked about the possibility of his father obtaining a U.S. visa in time for the event. The UFC lightweight champion said there was work to do, but that it was unlikely. Nurmagomedov’s father has confirmed to TASS that he’s been denied a U.S. visa (via RT.com):

“Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, father and trainer of Russian UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, has been refused a US visa to watch his son’s title fight with Conor McGregor in Las Vegas on October 6. Abdulmanap underwent an interview at the US embassy in Istanbul on Friday, but his application was not green lighted. ‘They denied (my visa),’ the 55-year-old told TASS.”

Nurmagomedov’s father also couldn’t attend UFC 223 back in April. It was that event where Nurmagomedov captured the UFC lightweight title. “The Eagle” contacted his father on his cell phone following his unanimous decision victory over Al Iaquinta. Nurmagomedov even said his father picked apart things he should improve on. Time will tell if Nurmagomedov can have the same favorable result against McGregor.

Do you think Khabib Nurmagomedov will be impacted by not having his father by his side again?