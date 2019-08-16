Khabib On Conor McGregor Punching Elderly Man: ‘I Don’t Understand’

Khabib Nurmagomedov has reacted to Conor McGregor’s latest incident.

Yesterday (Aug. 15), footage surfaced via TMZ Sports of McGregor striking an elderly man in an Irish pub. The incident was said to have taken place inside The Marble Arch Pub in Dublin on April 6. McGregor offered patrons a shot of Proper No. Twelve whiskey. When an older man turned down the offer, the “Notorious” one insisted. Eventually, McGregor struck the patron with a left hand and was quickly pulled away by others.

Khabib Tired Of ‘Bullsh*t Guy’ McGregor

TMZ Sports caught up with “The Eagle” to get his take on the situation (via MMAFighting.com).

“It’s crazy,” Khabib said. “All media stayed quiet. Nobody posted about this. I can’t imagine if I punched this guy how many media are gonna post it and talk about me. This is like really, really bad thing. Like, even if this old guy on video punch your face 10 times, you can’t punch this guy’s face. You can’t. This is like impossible. We have to respect all people. I don’t understand.”

Nurmagomedov also took a verbal jab at McGregor over not punching him when he turned down a shot of whiskey during a UFC 229 press conference.

“Some friend sent me some message today,” Khabib said. “He said, ‘Hey, you remember when he tried to give you his whiskey and you don’t take this? Why he don’t punch you? Now he go crazy with old people.’ I don’t understand this.”

In the end, Nurmagomedov believes there should be harsher consequences for McGregor’s actions.

“I think these people have to go jail, bro. They have to go jail. This happened in Ireland? What happened about Ireland government? We guys from Russia have problem with visa, but why this bullsh*t guy don’t have problem with visa in U.S.A? How U.S.A. can give him visa or something like this, respect or job? These people, they have to go jail.”