Khabib On Conor McGregor & Tony Ferguson: ‘These Guys Are Not On My Level’

Khabib Nurmagomedov feels Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson will always fall short in trying to knock him off the top of the 155-pound mountain.

Nurmagomedov is the reigning UFC lightweight champion. He has two successful title defenses over McGregor and Dustin Poirier. Both championship bouts ended in a submission victory. Nurmagomedov was scheduled to put his gold on the line against Ferguson on April 18 but he’s stuck in Russia due to a travel ban.

Khabib Says McGregor & Ferguson Are Destined For Second Place

Speaking to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Nurmagomedov said that once he can return to the Octagon he’ll prove that McGregor and Ferguson simply can’t match him at the top of the heap at lightweight (h/t Bloody Elbow).

“When I’m in the UFC, Tony always is going to be the interim champion, and always, Conor [McGregor] is going to be No. 2 while I’m here,” he said. “These guys are going to be No. 2. I’m going to be No. 1. These guys are not on my level. This is good. Make the interim title. Tony deserves the interim title. Conor is No. 2, and everybody knows who’s the best.”

Nurmagomedov’s MMA career has been nothing short of stellar. He has amassed a perfect pro record of 28-0. Many believe “The Eagle” would’ve captured UFC gold far sooner if it wasn’t for injuries and illnesses.

Fight fans are hoping that Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson actually comes to fruition. The bout has been derailed several times in the past. This time, it has nothing to do with an injury or illness. It’s gotten to the point where some legitimately believe this fight is cursed.

Stick with MMA News for the latest information on Nurmagomedov’s fighting future and what the UFC lightweight title picture will look like in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis and beyond.