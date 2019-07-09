Khabib On Dustin Poirier: ‘This Guy Not On My Level’

Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t believe Dustin Poirier has the skill level to match him.

Nurmagomedov is scheduled to defend his UFC lightweight title against Poirier at UFC 242 on Sept. 7. The event will take place in Abu Dhabi. This will be “The Eagle’s” second UFC 155-pound title defense.

Khabib Says Poirier Isn’t On His Level

During the UFC summer press conference 2019, Nurmagomedov shared his belief that Poirier can’t match his skills (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I just want to maul people. This is what I want to do. Doesn’t matter – Dustin, Tony or other opponents. Doesn’t matter. When I go to the cage, I maul my opponents. All my life, 27-0. People talk about his (six-fight) win streak. What about 27 win streak? Eleven years undefeated. I don’t underestimate this guy. I know he’s tough challenge. But this guy not on my level.”

While Nurmagomedov praised “The Diamond” for his recent outings, he made it clear that he feels Poirier will have no answer for his grappling.

“Dustin is tough guy. He have more than 20 fight in UFC. He have good experience. Honestly, last fight I expect Max is going to beat him. This one is a little bit surprise for me. He have good boxing, good footwork. But last six fights, he fight with only striking guys. He never fight with guy who all the time wrestling with him, like my style.

“I think it’s going to be tough night for him. This is my opinion, because he has to be ready. I’m going to wrestle with him all night, make him tired, and make him tap. This is my plan.”