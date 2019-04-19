Khabib Nurmagomedov: Dustin Poirier Won A Temporary UFC Belt

Khabib Nurmagomedov is more intrigued by the challenge of Dustin Poirier, not in unifying the lightweight titles.

At UFC 236, Poirier clashed with featherweight champion Max Holloway for the interim lightweight gold. After five rounds of action, Poirier was awarded the unanimous decision victory and the interim 155-pound title. He’s now set for a title unification bout against Nurmagomedov later this year.

Khabib Isn’t Enamored With The Distinction Of Undisputed Champ

During a fan Q&A at an M-1 Apeha event, Nurmagomedov explained why he doesn’t care much for the title unification tagline (via BJPenn.com):

“Poirier won a temporary belt. Temporary. I have a real one. The only thing that attracts me in this battle is the new belt. It’s pretty. And the rival is a very good one, we cannot underestimate him, he defeated many top fighters. In the UFC they say that I will fight Poirer in a little more than five months. It is difficult to negotiate with me, I am with my principles. I hope the negotiations will go well and in September we will fight.”

Nurmagomedov is serving a suspension under the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) for his role in the UFC 229-post main event brawl. He’ll be eligible to return in July, but he isn’t expected back until September. “The Eagle” is the reigning UFC lightweight title holder with one successful defense against Conor McGregor.