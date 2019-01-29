Khabib Reacts To NSAC Suspension & Fine

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts to the suspension and fine he has been handed down from the NSAC for his involvement in the post-fight UFC 229 brawl.

Earlier today (Tues. January 29, 2019) UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was finally given his suspension and fine for his UFC 229 antics. Following his submission victory over Conor McGregor, Khabib jumped the Octagon and attacked McGregor cornerman Dillon Danis. This sparked a brawl between both teams, inside and outside the Octagon. Both McGregor and Khabib were temporarily suspended until their official punishments were handed out.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) handed “The Eagle” a $500,000 fine and a nine-month suspension. His suspension can be reduced to six months if he participates in an anti-bullying PSA. Soon after, McGregor was given a six-month suspension with a $50,000 fine. Khabib’s teammates, Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Zubaira Tukhugov, were also suspended. Each of them received one-year suspensions and $25,000 fines. All suspensions are retroactive to October 6th.

Shortly after McGregor’s suspension was announced, Khabib took to Twitter and issued out the following:

What do you make of Khabib’s reaction to his suspension and fine from the NSAC?