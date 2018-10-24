Khabib Responds Perfectly To McGregor’s UFC 229 Breakdown

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been on an absolute hot streak since defeating Conor McGregor. Earlier this month (Sat. October 6, 2018) the UFC lightweight champion submitted the Irishman in the UFC 229 main event. Since his victory, Khabib has seen a huge rise in notoriety. Especially after expressing his desire for a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Recently, McGregor took to Instagram and issued a lengthy round-by-round breakdown of his defeat to “The Eagle” at UFC 229. The UFC reposted it on their own Instagram account as well. As a result, Khabib commented on the post with the perfect response to McGregor’s breakdown. He simply put “It’s only business,” before adding a location emoji to put the icing on the cake. Here’s the photo:

Khabib’s comment is a reference to what McGregor uttered to him in between rounds during their fight. Cameras picked up audio of McGregor whispering “It’s only business” to Khabib at the end of a round.

