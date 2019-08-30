Khabib Says Bad Blood With Conor McGregor ‘Will Never Be Finished’

Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t see an end in sight to his beef with Conor McGregor.

Things haven gotten personal between Nurmagomedov and McGregor over the years. Nurmagomedov wasn’t a fan of McGregor receiving his UFC lightweight title shot at UFC 205 back in Nov. 2016. It came to a boiling point during UFC 223 fight week when McGregor retaliated after Nurmagomedov and his crew cornered Artem Lobov. McGregor and his entourage attacked a fighter bus holding Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov Talks Potential Never-Ending Beef With McGregor

While the two fought back in Oct. 2018 with Nurmagomedov submitting McGregor, “The Eagle” doesn’t believe their rivalry will go away. He explained why to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto (via MMAFighting.com).

“Even this fight finish, not everything is finished,” Nurmagomedov said. “Just smash people it’s not enough. I talk about just smash only him? It’s not enough. We have to smash all his team. This is what I think before the fight. This is what I say to my team. ‘Hey, tonight, we’re going to war. This is not about fight.’

“It will never be finished. Ever. Even if we see [each other] somewhere, we’re going to fight, 100 percent. It doesn’t matter if someone go to jail or something like this. I’m not scared about this. If someone has to go to jail, they go to jail. . . They go to hospital and we’ll go to police. That’s it.”

Nurmagomedov is set to take on Dustin Poirier in a UFC lightweight title unification bout. “The Eagle” is the reigning lightweight title holder, while Poirier holds interim gold. The bout will headline UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi on Sept. 7.