Khabib Says Conor McGregor vs. Justin Gaethje Is Hard To Predict

Khabib Nurmagomedov has a hard time picking the winner of a potential scrap between Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reported that the UFC is in early talks of booking McGregor vs. Gaethje. Ali Abdelaziz, Gaethje’s manager, has denied the report. It’s important to note, however, that Abdelaziz has some issues with Helwani and his clients haven’t been appearing on Helwani’s show in the past few months.

Khabib Says McGregor vs. Gaethje Is 50/50

During a Dominance MMA media event, Nurmagomedov spoke to MMAJunkie.com. During the interview, “The Eagle” said it’s tough to predict McGregor vs. Gaethje.

“Justin Gaethje and Conor, it’s a hard question,” Nurmagomedov told MMA Junkie at a recent Dominance MMA media day event. “My opinion, I want Justin Gaethje, but I think (it’s) 50/50. I think you guys think (it’s) 50/50, too. Because it’s going to be stand-up fight, Justin is good, Conor is good on the standup, and I think it’s going to be 50/50.”

Nurmagomedov is set to put his UFC lightweight championship on the line on April 18. He’ll collide with Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 248. The title bout will be held inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

McGregor made a successful return to the Octagon back in January. He defeated Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone via TKO in 40 seconds. It’s McGregor’s first victory since Nov. 2016.

As for Gaethje, he’s riding a three-fight winning streak. “The Highlight” has beaten Cerrone, Edson Barboza, and James Vick. All bouts ended in the first round via KO or TKO. Gaethje hasn’t suffered a loss since April 2018.

It’s no secret that Gaethje has been calling for a bout with McGregor. He has taken digs at McGregor’s antics outside of the Octagon. He’s even gone as far as to say he’d punch UFC president Dana White if McGregor gets the next UFC lightweight title opportunity.