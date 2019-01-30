Khabib Says He’s “Done” Fighting In Nevada After NSAC Suspension

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov says that he's done fighting in Nevada after being given a ten-month suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC).

It looks like UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s days of fighting in Nevada are over. Today (Tues. January 29, 2019) the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) handed “The Eagle” a one-year suspension. This comes after his involvement in the post-fight brawl at UFC 229. Khabib defeated Conor McGregor via fourth-round submission. After the win, “The Eagle” hopped the cage and attacked McGregor cornerman Dillon Danis.

This sparked a brawl between both teams, inside and outside the Octagon. Both McGregor and Khabib were temporarily suspended until official punishments were handed out by the NSAC. McGregor received a six-month suspension and $50,000 fine. The 155-pound champ was given a nine-month suspension and $500,000. The suspension can be reduced to six months if he participates in an anti-bullying PSA.

The Russian took to social media shortly after, and was not pleased about the NSAC’s decision. His manager, Ali Abdelaziz, confirmed to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani that Khabib is “done” fighting in Nevada. He is targetting a November return from Madison Square Garden:

“Just reported on @ SportsCenter: Khabib Nurmagomedov is “done” fighting in NV due to the one-year suspension they handed his teammates today, his mgr Ali Abdelaziz said. “He will also not fight until their suspensions are over and is now targeting a return to action at MSG in Nov.” Just reported on @SportsCenter: Khabib Nurmagomedov is “done” fighting in NV due to the one-year suspension they handed his teammates today, his mgr Ali Abdelaziz said. He will also not fight until their suspensions are over and is now targeting a return to action at MSG in Nov. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 29, 2019

