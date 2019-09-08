Khabib Says He Deserves To Be No. 1 On Pound-For-Pound List

Khabib Nurmagomedov wants some more respect following UFC 242.

Yesterday (Sept. 7), Nurmagomedov took on Dustin Poirier in a lightweight title unification bout. “The Eagle” was in search of his second successful title defense, while Poirier looked to unseat Nurmagomedov to become the undisputed 155-pound king. In the end, Nurmagomedov submitted Poirier in the third round.

Khabib Wants Top Spot On Pound-For-Pound List

Speaking to reporters during the UFC 242 post-fight press conference, Nurmagomedov said he’s should be considered the best pound-for-pound mixed martial artist (via MMAFighting.com).

“You know what’s interesting in this sport, even if you’re 28-0, 12-0 in the UFC, you’re one of the biggest stars, you smash everybody, people are going to talk about you ‘have to fight him, you have to fight with him, you have to fight with him’ — give me just respect,” Nurmagomedov said at the UFC 242 post fight press conference.

“Put me on No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter next week because I think I deserve this. Because I dominate with all my opponents. I’m undefeated. I think I deserve some respect.”

Many expect Nurmagomedov to defend his title against Tony Ferguson next. “El Cucuy” is riding a 12-fight winning streak and hasn’t lost since May 2012. UFC president Dana White recently said if Ferguson can’t take the title bout, then Conor McGregor will get his rematch.